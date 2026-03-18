More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Dov Yarden and Nurit Greenger

A group of visitors to Azerbaijan under the auspices of the US-AZ Cultural Foundation. Photo by Eti El-Kiss Mizrahi.
Opinion
Azerbaijan and the West need each other
An eye-opening trip to a strategically important, if often overlooked, nation.
May. 8, 2023
Dov Yarden and Nurit Greenger