Dror Eydar

The biblical account of the Philistines blocking up water wells at their own expense recurs throughout history—a metaphor for the West’s persistent failure to recognize the threat of the Muslim Brotherhood, abandoning the Jews in the process.
Eleven years after Mark Twain’s visit to “a hopeless land,” the community of Petah Tikva was established, awakening the somnambulant national consciousness. If we believe in our ability to resurrect ourselves and are loyal to it, the land will blossom and give us back love in return.
There can be no of introspection on the part of people who are convinced with every fiber of their being that they report reality strictly as it is, when, in fact, they are political activists like everyone else.