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Dror Eydar. Source: LinkedIn.

Dror Eydar

Dror Eydar is Israel’s ambassador to Italy

'Triumph of David" by Matteo Rosselli, c1621, captures the king’s entry into Jerusalem after defeating the Philistines’ champion Goliath. Credit: Galleria Palatina, Florence via Wikipedia Commons.
Opinion
The old conception never died
The biblical account of the Philistines blocking up water wells at their own expense recurs throughout history—a metaphor for the West’s persistent failure to recognize the threat of the Muslim Brotherhood, abandoning the Jews in the process.
Nov. 22, 2025
Dror Eydar
Munchausen's Adventures in pictures by Oskar Herrfurth. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Not a coup; a democratic debate
Aug. 14, 2023
Dror Eydar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes his Italian counterpart Silvio Berlusconi at his office in Jerusalem. Feb. 1, 2010. Photo by Ariel Jerozolimski/Flash90.
Opinion
Berlusconi’s revolution in Israel relations
Jun. 14, 2023
Dror Eydar
Israelis take to the streets of Tel Aviv during a general strike against the government's proposed judicial reforms, Feb. 13, 2023. Credit: Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90.
Opinion
In this battle, we must not retreat
What is at stake is not just judicial reform; after 100 years a large part of the people has awoken to claim its share of the leadership—and not just based on ethnic grievances.
Feb. 19, 2023
Dror Eydar
Israeli Supreme Court president Esther Hayut and fellow justices arrive for a court hearing on petitions demanding the annulment of the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri as a government minister, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Ending the rule of the judicial oligarchy
Why do we even bother electing Knesset members if it is ultimately the court that decides what laws and decisions are “reasonable,” based on the justices’ own views?
Feb. 16, 2023
Dror Eydar
Tu B'Shevat
Opinion
The real lesson of Tu B’Shevat
Eleven years after Mark Twain’s visit to “a hopeless land,” the community of Petah Tikva was established, awakening the somnambulant national consciousness. If we believe in our ability to resurrect ourselves and are loyal to it, the land will blossom and give us back love in return.
Feb. 5, 2023
Dror Eydar
Palestinian supporters of Hamas participate in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the terror organization, in Nablus on Dec. 14, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
The left’s burning desire to replicate Gaza in Judea and Samaria
Any attempt to analyze Hamas and other terrorist groups using Western tools, as if they are normative entities, is futile.
May. 7, 2019
Dror Eydar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with his wife, Sara, next to him, addresses supporters as the the results of Israel's national elections are announced at party headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 9, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Left-leaning media unlikely to look in mirror following Netanyahu victory
There can be no of introspection on the part of people who are convinced with every fiber of their being that they report reality strictly as it is, when, in fact, they are political activists like everyone else.
Apr. 15, 2019
Dror Eydar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference of the Likud Party, presenting the list of candidates, in Ramat Gan on March 4, 2019. Credit: Aharon Krohn/Flash90.
Opinion
The left cannot dictate social-media rules
The same people who lash out at right-wing Twitter users who use profanity have no qualms embracing left-wing users who use the same language. I guess fine taste only works one way.
Apr. 3, 2019
Dror Eydar
AIPAC
Opinion
From AIPAC apologies to a resounding battle cry
The irony is that AIPAC is making enormous efforts not to be identified as right-wing or Republican. You can see that in its choice of speakers.
Mar. 26, 2019
Dror Eydar
Right-wing Knesset member Michael Ben-Ari at a a plenum session on Aug. 9, 2010. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
The court’s double standard
Israeli democracy is strong and vibrant, and if it can handle the extremists from the left, it can certainly handle Michael Ben-Ari.
Mar. 18, 2019
Dror Eydar
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