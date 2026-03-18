More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Eli Mandelbaum

Doron Laor
Features
Finding his voice and modeling inclusion
For Doron Laor, the Special in Uniform band paved the way to serve in the military and to find his voice in the world of music.
Feb. 10, 2025
Eli Mandelbaum
Dorel Haim recovering in New York City. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Belev Echad helps physically and emotionally wounded Israeli soldiers heal ... and thrive
Jul. 27, 2022
Eli Mandelbaum