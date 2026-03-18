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Faith Ann Lloyd

Faith Ann Lord

Faith Ann Lord is a student at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

College students in a library on campus. Credit: andrew_t8/Pixabay.
Opinion
Campus and community must unite against hate
Engaging students, faculty and local communities in educational and awareness programs can create a network of allies against intolerance.
Aug. 9, 2024
Faith Ann Lord