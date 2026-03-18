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Farhad Rezaei

Farhad Rezaei is a senior fellow at the Philos Project.

Rally In Tehran As Khamenei Delivers Sermon And Praises Slain Hezbollah Leader
Opinion
Diplomacy or regime change?
Some observers hope that with the Iran weakened, at home and in the region, the United States can help the Iranian people change the regime.
Jan. 23, 2025
Farhad Rezaei
Hamas Terrorists
Opinion
Sinwar’s gamble: Testing the boundaries of humanitarian law in Gaza
Nov. 3, 2024
Farhad Rezaei
Mahsa Amini, Iran
Opinion
Lifting sanctions will not empower Iranian protesters
Apr. 11, 2023
Farhad Rezaei
An Iranian Saegheh-2 drone on display at the Eqtedar 40 defense exhibition in Tehran, Feb. 5, 2019. Photo by Hossein Mersadi via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iranian drones are reshaping the security situation in the Middle East
Lifting sanctions on Tehran without addressing this threat will only enable the regime to use massive resources to fund and smuggle drones to its terror proxies in the region.
Jan. 17, 2022
Farhad Rezaei
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Opinion
The implications of a military figure as president of Iran
Facing elections in 2021, some in Iran argue that a military figure at the helm could turn the country around, but the supreme leader will prove a formidable obstacle.
Dec. 13, 2020
Farhad Rezaei
An Iranian ballistic-missile test in October 2015. Credit: Mohammad Agah via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
New developments in Iran’s ballistic-missile program
Proving Iran’s peaceful intentions is difficult because ballistic missiles can be used in both a defensive and an offensive capacity, not to mention that a cost-benefit analysis does not justify mounting conventional payloads on long-range missiles.
Mar. 13, 2019
Farhad Rezaei
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran and the Taliban: A tactical alliance?
Iran is sending a message to Washington and Kabul that if its concerns are not addressed, it can sabotage any attempt at a permanent peace in Afghanistan.
Jan. 15, 2019
Farhad Rezaei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Debate in Tehran: Stay with or leave the nuclear deal?
A review of Farsi media outlets indicates that President Hassan Rouhani and his followers believe that Tehran should remain because “the cost of leaving the deal is too high for the country.”
Dec. 23, 2018
Farhad Rezaei