More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Sinwar’s gamble: Testing the boundaries of humanitarian law in Gaza

Global protocols must be revised in ways that prevent terrorists and their sponsors from gaining military and public-relations advantages.

Farhad Rezaei
Hamas Terrorists
Hamas terrorists at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Farhad Rezaei
Farhad Rezaei is a senior fellow at the Philos Project.
(Nov. 3, 2024 / JNS)

Recent documents reveal that the now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar adamantly opposed exchanging the remaining Israeli hostages for a ceasefire, believing the international community would pressure Israel to stop fighting in order to protect the Palestinian population. This highlights the limitations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) when it comes to combating jihadi terrorist groups.

Humanitarian standards, if applied inadequately and used to pressure only one side to uphold them, can be counterproductive. Such an imbalance allows the terror groups to survive and continue fighting, or at the very least, to prolong asymmetrical conflicts. The IHL protocols must be revised in ways that prevent terrorists and their sponsors from gaining military and public-relations advantages.

The doctrine of “radical embedding” practiced by Hamas and Hezbollah—hiding in public spaces like mosques, hospitals, schools and libraries and weaponizing women and children to achieve military gains—was developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with assistance from international law experts and analysts such as Hassan Abbasi, (known to some as the “Dr. Kissinger of Islam”) head of the IRGC’s Center for Borderless Security Doctrinal Analysis. Abbasi calculated that it would be difficult for enemy forces to respond without causing disproportionate civilian casualties, effectively turning noncombatants into human shields.

Abbasi was inspired by the theory of Brig. Gen. S.K. Malik, an Islamist who served on the Pakistani High Command, who in his book, The Quranic Concept of War, urged jihadists to wage a relentless and ruthless war against the enemy—militants and noncombatants. Malik also asserted that Muslim civilians caught in the middle of battles had a duty to sacrifice their lives for the jihadi cause. Building on Malik’s idea, Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (Muslim edict) that sanctioned suicide bombings and allowed the use of children, often as young as 9, to participate in the war with Iraq, promising them paradise in exchange for their sacrifice. The concept of “keys to paradise” was introduced to motivate these young fighters, who were given plastic keys symbolizing their entry into heaven if they died in battle. Kids from impoverished backgrounds were often recruited for these missions, with thousands perishing in human wave attacks and while clearing minefields.

The IRGC used Malik’s ideas and Khomeini’s fatwah to create a doctrine that gave their proxies significant advantages over a regular army following what law in war (jus in bellum) dictates. To further complicate the enemy’s assault, the IRGC encouraged proxies to construct tunnels in civilian areas. In the early 1980s, the IRGC hired North Korean engineers to build an extensive network of tunnels and command bunkers for its proxies—namely, Hezbollah. Rooms with retractable roofs were added to houses to store rockets and missile launchers. Proxies were ordered to use civilian vehicles, notably ambulances, to transport fighters and military equipment. Abbasi explained that a regular army would be reluctant to kill large numbers of civilians and suffer the consequences of violating International Humanitarian Law. In other words, human shielding was a significant force multiplier since it compromised the adversary’s ability to use force effectively.

After Hamas gained control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the Quds Force— the foreign operation unit of the Guards—instructed and trained them to create a “little Lebanon” there. Using the Hezbollah blueprint, Hamas created a gigantic terrorist superstructure that boasts a 310-mile tunnel system and myriads of embedding platforms in both public spaces and private homes. Aware of the IHL injunction against bombing hospitals, the Al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, prioritized using hospitals and clinics, including the chief medical complex in the Strip: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The scope, dimension and sophistication of the terrorist operation discovered in the wake of the Israeli ground offensive demonstrated the group’s extensive use of human shields.

During operations in various Gaza sectors, Israeli soldiers encountered numerous instances of extreme human shielding: terrorists firing from behind women and children, mingling with hospital patients, storing equipment in hospital wards and operating theaters. Militants also fired rockets from civilian protection areas.

Encouraged by Iran, which refused to end the war, Sinwar fled to Rafah, in the southernmost part of Gaza, hoping that American and global pressure would force Israel to halt its advances into the last area of the coastal enclave. The regime and Sinwar were particularly encouraged by pressure from the Biden administration—specifically, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s warning to Israel in March against invading Rafah. The Biden team drew a clear “red line” in which a major ground operation there would lead the White House to suspend sending certain U.S.-made offensive weapons to Israel.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored these threats and, after an operation that destroyed most of the tunnels, forced Sinwar out into the open, where he was ultimately killed. In a supreme irony, U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders who had previously criticized Netanyahu congratulated him for “making the world a better place.”

The Gaza war has highlighted the limits of IHL in combating jihadi terrorist groups. Hamas exploits the suffering of Palestinian human shields to garner international sympathy. Pressuring only Israel to uphold humanitarian standards is counterproductive, as it allows these terror groups to regroup and continue their attacks. Hopefully, the circumstances surrounding the death of the Hamas arch-terrorist will lead to a revision of the Geneva Conventions on humanitarian law protocols in ways that would deprive terrorists and their sponsors of military and public-relations advantages. As they stand now, these conventions enable the deaths of countless noncombatants in service of the imperial ambitions of the Islamic regime in Iran.

Iran Hamas Hezbollah Defense and Security Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:57
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David