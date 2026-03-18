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Gabi Farber Cohen

Gabi Farber Cohen

Gabi Farber Cohen is the youth and political liaison for the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.

The Hub Chancellor Oppenheimer Library, University of Cape Town
Opinion
Bigotry rippling through Cape Town can become global tidal waves
If a leading university in South Africa can isolate its Jewish students under the banner of “progressive values,” what message does that send to other schools?
Nov. 7, 2025
Gabi Farber Cohen