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WATCH: Pakistan will ‘march together’ with Iran ‘under all circumstances,’ PM says

Islamabad helped mediate the June 17 MoU between Tehran and Washington.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. Credit: Dan Torok/Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 5, 2026 / JNS)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Islamabad would “march together” with Iran “under all circumstances.”

Shehbaz, whose country helped mediate the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States, spoke on the sidelines of the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

“Ayatollah Khamenei was a great scholar, a great leader, who showed resilience, courage, patience and vision and served Iran with his utmost dedication and unwavering commitment,” Shehbaz said in remarks published by the supreme leader’s office.

“Millions of Muslims, not only in Iran but around the globe, will remember him as a leader,” according to the Pakistani premier. Shehbaz accused the U.S. and Israel of engaging in “extreme aggression” when they launched their joint war on the Islamic regime on Feb. 28.

“Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries, our hearts beat together, and we will stand together,” he concluded. “We shall march together under all circumstances.”

Khamenei’s funeral got underway in Tehran on Friday, more than four months after he was targeted and killed in the opening Israeli Air Force strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.”

The ceremonies are scheduled to run through Thursday, when Khamenei is to be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Asia
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