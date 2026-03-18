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Gabriel Erem

Adolf Hitler and Porsche company founder Ferdinand Porsche (left) ogle a model of the original Volkswagen Beetle. Credit: JNS File Photo.
Opinion
A German car company keeps reminding us of Hitler’s horrific legacy
An ill-conceived marketing stunt done ahead of April Fools’ Day touts a rebranding of “Voltswagen” in an effort to draw attention to the lone electric vehicle it’s currently selling in the United States.
Apr. 1, 2021
Gabriel Erem
Olivier Dassault. Credit: Gabriel Erem.
Features
Killed in helicopter crash in France, Olivier Dassault, 69, leaves personal legacy upon family one
Mar. 8, 2021
Gabriel Erem
Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann at his trial in Jerusalem, 1961. Credit: Israel Government Press Office.
Opinion
The man behind the last days of Adolf Eichmann
Jan. 27, 2021
Gabriel Erem