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Galit Truman Zinman

The Islamic State flag. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
ISIS propaganda in the pandemic era
During the COVID-19 crisis, the terror organization used advanced media technologies to cultivate the idea of reviving a utopian caliphate.
Apr. 19, 2021
Galit Truman Zinman
The road in front of Notre-Dame de Nice closed by the French police after the stabbing in Nice, France, on Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Martino C. via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Western multiculturalism and Islamic terror
Nov. 8, 2020
Galit Truman Zinman