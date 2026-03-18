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Gina Raphael

Tower Court at Wellesley College. Photo: Jared and Corin/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
In failing to condemn anti-Semitism, Wellesley College has failed itself
College President Paula Johnson must present a path towards a brighter future and a resurgence of Jewish life on campus.
Oct. 18, 2022
Gina Raphael
Twitter on smartphone. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
The influencers fighting for Israel on the digital battlefield
Jul. 5, 2022
Gina Raphael