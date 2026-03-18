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Giora Shaham

A child plays with water, a precious resource in Israel. Credit: Jewish National Fund.
Opinion
Working on wet ways to make the deserts bloom
Israel’s water economy has been transformed in recent years; nevertheless, planning and budgeting continues year-round to meet agricultural and population needs.
Mar. 22, 2018
Giora Shaham