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Hagar Yahav

Israelis harvest dates in Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu on Sept. 7, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli farmers need a public-security cabinet
The Israeli government, together with the Knesset and law-enforcement agencies, must make eradicating the scourge of agricultural crime a national objective.
Mar. 16, 2021
Hagar Yahav