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Jason Pearlman

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a vote on the "settler law" bill at the Knesset, June 6, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israelis should vote for the list, not the party
This election, look down the roster and vote for the list that will work together as a team.
Oct. 16, 2022
Jason Pearlman