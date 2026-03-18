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Julian Markowitz

Julian Markowitz

Julian Ross Markowitz is a marketing and public relations executive based in Los Angeles.

Activists with Students for Justice in Palestine participate in an encampment protest at the University Yard at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
Opinion
The real students for justice in Palestine
It is the pro-Israel campus clubs that support dignity and self-determination for Israelis and Palestinians, while celebrating diversity, women, religious pluralism and minority communities.
Sep. 16, 2024
Julian Markowitz