More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

CAIR shows it’s not interested in free speech or government transparency

Its use of open meetings laws to push for ceasefire resolutions and anti-Israel divestment policies is extensive.

Julie Marzouk
Santa Ana Unified School District
The Santa Ana Unified School District in California. Source: Google Maps screenshot.
Julie Marzouk
Julie Marzouk Julie Marzouk
Julie Marzouk is an attorney, author, and CEO of Evolve Advocacy Consulting.
(Dec. 16, 2024 / JNS)

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has a 30-year history of ties to Hamas, has used open-meeting laws across the United States to influence city councils, school boards and other public forums.

But when it comes to the ethnic-studies curriculum adopted in secret in Santa Ana, Calif., CAIR has made it clear that it is not interested in governmental transparency or community participation. CAIR and its affiliate organizations selectively champion free speech and transparency only when it serves their agenda.

On Dec. 6, the Orange County Superior Court heard a case against the Santa Ana Unified School District. The suit alleges that the school district intentionally violated the Brown Act, California’s open meetings law, to avoid public scrutiny in the development of its ethnic studies curriculum. CAIR put out a press release immediately after the hearing urging the court to “reject an anti-Palestinian lawsuit.”

Discovery in the case revealed that the Santa Ana ethnic-studies committee felt that “Jews are not a disadvantaged ethnic group in the U.S. because they were never slaves.” Communications between committee members included statements such as, “Jews greatly benefit from white privilege, so they have it better,” and “we don’t need to give both sides. We only support the oppressed, and Jews are the oppressors.”

There is much to reject factually about these assertions, but putting that aside, the Brown Act applies equally. A particular California school board does not have the discretion as to which groups should have a say. Open meeting laws are designed to ensure that the public is aware of government action so that the community can provide input and hold elected officials accountable.

The Santa Ana school district intentionally operated clandestinely. For example, the committee scheduled votes on the ethnic-studies curricula during Jewish holidays so that it would not have to address what it referred to as the “Jewish question.” One member of the committee suggested to another via text: “We may need to use Passover to get all new courses approved.” Another official responded, “That’s actually a good strategy.”

In formal depositions, committee members called the Jewish Federation of Orange County “racist Zionists.”

If it was consistent, CAIR would have championed public comment and community feedback in the ethnic-studies case. Earlier this year, CAIR launched an attack campaign against Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua after she temporarily cleared chambers during a municipal ceasefire debate to calm anti-Jewish hate speech and restore order. CAIR said the mayor “not only tried to silence and dismiss pro-Palestinian voices, but she also displayed an appalling lack of empathy and obvious disdain towards members of her own community.” According to CAIR’s Los Angeles policy manager, the Santa Ana City Council was required to “create a welcoming environment for all residents of Santa Ana, without displaying bias towards one side.”

CAIR’s use of open meetings laws to push for ceasefire resolutions and anti-Israel divestment policies is extensive. For example, the CAIR LA’s executive director, Hussam Ayloush, called on the Los Angeles City Council to enact a ceasefire resolution stating that leaders needed to “align themselves with the voices of their constituents.” San Francisco Bay Area director Zahra Billoo is promoting a local resident’s petition to demand that the San Jose City Council “divest from corporations with ties to Israel.” CAIR has similarly commended the use of public comments to push locally elected officials to enact divestment actions in other California municipalities as well.

CAIR’s press release in response to the Santa Ana Unified court case reveals its lack of interest in teaching multiple perspectives of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Instead, it pronounced that the Santa Ana ethnic-studies curriculum should be left untouched since it “provides critical insight into the history of the forced displacement of Palestinians and the illegal occupation of their land by Israeli forces.” Historical facts of Jewish indigeneity to the Land of Israel, the exile of Jews from Arab lands and the present realities of an integrated and multicultural Israel are inconvenient truths that CAIR wants to ensure do not come to light.

The anti-Israel movement’s manipulation of open meetings laws reveals a deep unwillingness to embrace the principles of dialogue and equal representation which are what the laws themselves, like the Brown Act in California, are designed to protect.

Education Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel, peak Wednesday
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David