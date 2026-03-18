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Karen Bekker

Karen Bekker

Karen Bekker is the assistant director of the Media Response Team at CAMERA.

Palestinians Gaza Food Aid
Opinion
How the media breathed new life into Hamas’s war effort
Days after “The Washington Post” indicated that the terror group was out of money, other outlets decried a famine in Gaza, placing the blame on Israel.
Jul. 30, 2025
Karen Bekker
Joe Rogan
Opinion
Joe Rogan and the death of expertise
May. 22, 2025
Karen Bekker
Actress Cynthia Nixon is seen on the set of the TV series "And Just Like That" in New York City on July 2, 2024. Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Opinion
Holocaust inversion is going mainstream
Aug. 15, 2024
Karen Bekker
CNN
Opinion
CNN’s advocacy journalism
The network misreports a Gaza civilian casualty incident in order to defame Israel.
Jun. 9, 2024
Karen Bekker
Karim Khan
Opinion
ICC prosecutor seeks to rob Israel of its right to self-defense
Karim Khan has decided his judgment supersedes that of democratic governments.
May. 21, 2024
Karen Bekker
Al-Aqsa Mosque, Temple Mount
Opinion
National Geographic deprecates Jewish theology and ignores archeological fact
Andrew Lawler’s biased account of the history and religious significance of the site don’t meet the magazine’s traditional standards.
Aug. 23, 2023
Karen Bekker
Covers of the magazine Rolling Stone. Photo: Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock
Opinion
‘Rolling Stone’ goes pro-terrorist
The magazine seems to have gotten the memo that the latest trend in antisemitic agitation is glamorizing young Palestinian terrorists
Aug. 6, 2023
Karen Bekker
Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Lions’ Den terror group in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
‘The Economist’ glamorizes the Lions’ Den terror cell
The real goal of Ayman Oghanna’s recent article, as with a similar piece in The New York Times, is to valorize terrorism.
Jul. 18, 2023
Karen Bekker
Bella Hadid
Opinion
‘Glamour’ runs cover for Bella Hadid’s hatred of Israel
The fashion magazine laments the pro-Palestinian model’s alleged troubles without mentioning her call for the ethnic cleansing of Israeli Jews.
Aug. 21, 2022
Karen Bekker
The logo of Teen Vogue. Source: Twitter
Opinion
Defaming Israel at ‘Teen Vogue’
The magazine continues to promote anti-Israel bias and a warped vision of Judaism.
Aug. 11, 2022
Karen Bekker
Palestinian journalists take part in a candlelight vigil in the Gaza Strip in memory of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during a firefight between terrorists and IDF soldiers. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Major media outlets ignored eyewitness testimony on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh
Shoddy investigations jumped to premature conclusions.
Jul. 6, 2022
Karen Bekker
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