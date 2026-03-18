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Kenneth L. Marcus

U.S. President Joe Biden during a speech in Washington, D.C., in 2022. Credit: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.
Column
Will Biden follow through on his pledge to combat antisemitism?
The president has correctly identified the need to confront Jew-hatred, but now his administration needs to deliver strong regulations.
Dec. 29, 2022
Kenneth L. Marcus
University of California, Berkeley
Opinion
Berkeley develops Jewish-free zones
Sep. 29, 2022
Kenneth L. Marcus
A rally in New York City against a rise in antisemitism, Jan. 5, 2020. Credit: Christopher Penler/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Global anti-Semitism reaches nearly all 10 stages of genocide
Jan. 27, 2022
Kenneth L. Marcus
A rally in New York City against a rise in antisemitism, Jan. 5, 2020. Credit: Christopher Penler/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Good news in the fight against anti-Semitism
For those who seek silver linings in the dark clouds that gather, here are 10 positives from 2021.
Dec. 26, 2021
Kenneth L. Marcus
Secretary-General Kofi Annan speaks at the opening of the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in Durban, South Africa in 2001. Credit: UN Photo/Evan Schneider.
Opinion
We must call for an end to Durbanism
It’s long past time to extirpate the hate that Durban has spread—not only in our international institutions, but also in our schools, campuses and workplaces.
Sep. 20, 2021
Kenneth L. Marcus
President-elect Joe Biden announcing his choices to lead the U.S. Department of Justice. Source: Joe Biden/Facebook.
Opinion
Biden has new tools to fight anti-Semitism
Working with allies who have demonstrated their commitment to human-rights values, the president-elect can use the new anti-Semitism ambassador to strengthen American international leadership.
Jan. 8, 2021
Kenneth L. Marcus
A sign for "Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in May 2010. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
U.S. News
Landmark academic statement would ensure there is no place for anti-Zionism
Mar. 18, 2016
Kenneth L. Marcus
"Israeli Apartheid Week" in May 2010 at the University of California, Irvine campus. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
U.S. News
Why universities need a definition of anti-Semitism
Jul. 2, 2015
Kenneth L. Marcus
Click photo to download. Caption: Modern anti-Semitic propaganda from the International People's Party, promoting the conspiracy theory of Jewish control over the U.S. government. Credit: Herr Wolf via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Does anti-Semitism threaten American Jews?
Jun. 12, 2014
Kenneth L. Marcus
The University of California, Berkeley. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California’s First Amendment follies
Sep. 10, 2012
Kenneth L. Marcus
In 2008, cartoonist Vauro Senesi (pictured) published a caricature of parliamentarian Fiamma Nirenstein that depicted the Jewish-Italian politician in classic anti-Semitic fashion. When journalist Giuseppe Caldarola accused Senesi of anti-Semitism, Senesi sued. Credit: International Journalism Festival.
U.S. News
Second-stage anti-Semitism
May. 13, 2012
Kenneth L. Marcus
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