More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Lani Kass

Lani Kass

Lani Kass served in the U.S. Department of Defense for 29 years.

B2 Bomber
Opinion
Surprise, deception, warning and war
Like the 1967 Six-Day War, the conflict with Iran relied heavily on air power, surprise, denial and deception.
Jul. 2, 2025
Lani Kass