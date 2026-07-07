Grassroots org asks Australian public commission to subpoena ‘NY Times’ over reporter leaking Jewish WhatsApp chat

Minority Impact Coalition, an Australian advocacy group, asked the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, a government-appointed, independent panel, to subpoena the New York Times and one of its reporters as part of its probe into the reporter’s decision to leak messages from a private Jewish WhatsApp group to an unnamed person, unrelated to the reporter’s job.

A Times spokeswoman said in 2024 that “it has been brought to our attention that a New York Times reporter inappropriately shared information with the subject of a story to assist the individual in a private matter, a clear violation of our ethics.”

“This was done without the knowledge or approval of the Times,” the spokeswoman said. She added that the company took “appropriate action” against Natasha Frost.

In its submission to the royal commission, Minority Impact urged the panel to subpoena the Times to identify the person with whom Frost shared a downloaded copy of the chat from the WhatsApp group “Jewish Academics and Creatives.”

The group said that members of the chat were subjected to death threats, harassment, vandalism and professional repercussions, and two years later, many victims continue to experience backlash from the leak.

“It would be extraordinary if the royal commission did not seek information from the New York Times and Natasha Frost” about the identity of the recipient, Minority Impact stated.

“Where credible evidence exists that persons or organizations possess information identifying individuals potentially involved in serious antisemitic offending, the exercise of compulsory powers is consistent with established royal commission practice,” it added.