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Huckabee: ‘Clear’ to Trump that Iranians are not serious about peace

The U.S. envoy said the American president has given Tehran “more than adequate opportunities” to negotiate, but warned the regime is not acting “like civilized people.”

Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife Janette at the unveiling of a memorial olive tree in memory of the Bibas family at Moshav HaYogev in central Israel on July 9. Credit: Tal Marom.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife Janette at the unveiling of a memorial olive tree in memory of the Bibas family at Moshav HaYogev in central Israel on July 9. Credit: Tal Marom.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Thursday that it is now clear to President Donald Trump that Iran is not serious about making peace.

The remarks by the American envoy came a day after Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was effectively over following repeated attacks by the Islamic regime in the Gulf.

“The one thing that he became very clear about in the last 48 hours is that the Iranians are not serious people when it comes to making peace,” Huckabee told reporters after unveiling an olive tree at a central Israel farm in memory of the Bibas family, who were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“He has given them more than adequate opportunities, but they’ve not decided to behave like civilized people, and that’s unfortunate for the world.”

Huckabee, who declined to speculate on whether large-scale military action would resume, added: “I wouldn’t be overconfident if I were the Iranians that they will be able to make this work well for them.”

He said that any regime change in Iran would ultimately be up to the Iranian people, rather than outside forces.

The U.S. ambassador also reiterated that the relationship between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “extraordinarily strong” and again pushed back against recent media reports of tensions between the two leaders over the war and regional developments, calling them “very much overstated.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has been to the White House more than any other world leader since President Trump has been in office,” Huckabee said, noting that another meeting was being planned soon. “I think that says something.”

“They don’t always agree,” he conceded. “My wife and I have been married for 52 years. We don’t always agree either. One thing I learned after 52 years: she is always right,” he quipped.

“One of the things I see when they speak, they speak from their hearts and their minds; they speak candidly. I find that refreshing.”

Iran U.S.-Israel Relations
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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