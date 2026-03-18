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Larry Greenfield

Meyer Lansky, 1958. Credit: Library of Congress.
Opinion
Tough Jews, Las Vegas and the legacy of Meyer Lansky
He left a disturbing legacy of inexcusable violence, but endures as a humanized figure of intense fascination for the American public.
Jul. 25, 2021
Larry Greenfield
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Column
The highs and lows of American leaders and Israel
Jan. 3, 2021
Larry Greenfield