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Lea Speyer

Lea Speyer

Anti-Semitism
Opinion
What Nexus gets wrong and IHRA gets right with anti-Semitism
Nations of the world are seemingly being given the green light and a free pass to disparage and punish Israel if the Jews step out of line.
Mar. 23, 2021
Lea Speyer
Israeli Apartheid Week on the University of California, Irvine campus. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Opinion
When BDS comes to campus, anti-Semitism follows
Dec. 20, 2018
Lea Speyer