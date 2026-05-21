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News   Israel News

IAI’s new weapon aims to transform and modernize navy

Israel Aerospace Industries unveils DIAMOND, a system based on small vessels that are remotely controlled and carry a range of weapons to increase firepower and defense capabilities.

May 21, 2026
Lilach Shoval
DIAMOND. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
DIAMOND. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
( May 21, 2026 / Israel Hayom )

Israel Aerospace Industries unveiled on Wednesday a naval combat system called DIAMOND, designed to upgrade the operational capabilities of existing frigates without the need to build new ships.

The core concept behind the new combat system is the introduction of small vessels that accompany the mothership and carry modular weapons and defensive systems, which are remotely controlled from the main vessel while fully integrated with its radar and fire-control systems.

According to IAI, the systems are based on a standard container configuration and can be deployed, replaced or adapted within a few hours, in line with mission requirements. DIAMOND includes a wide range of plug-and-play attack and defense capabilities—Harpy, Harop and Mini Harpy loitering munitions; Blue Spear cruise missiles; LORA ballistic missiles; air defense systems from the BARAK MX family; and counter-drone capabilities.

The company said the accompanying vessels increased the number of interceptors and attack capabilities available to a frigate, expanding its operational envelope. The system enables simultaneous attack and defense missions and rapid switching between configurations according to the threat. According to IAI, the solution eliminates the need for lengthy integration processes and significantly shortens operational timelines.

DIAMOND. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
DIAMOND. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

Changing threats

The unveiling reflects a growing trend in modern naval warfare, a shift away from structures based on single, large platforms and toward flexible, networked forces capable of adapting to changing threats.

“Israel Aerospace Industries is leading innovative developments and is proud to lead the next generation of naval warfare with the unveiling of DIAMOND, a solution that combines modular architecture, increased firepower and unprecedented operational flexibility,” IAI Chairman Boaz Levy said.

“The solution will enable navies to effectively contend with emerging threats in complex maritime arenas, while allowing rapid transition between defensive and offensive missions and continuous adaptation to changing operational needs,” Levy said.

Increasing the number of interceptors and attack capabilities available to a frigate. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
Increasing the number of interceptors and attack capabilities available to a frigate. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

Guy Bar-Lev, IAI executive vice president and general manager of the systems, missiles and space group, said, “Modern naval warfare is moving from a concept based on single platforms to flexible and networked force structures. DIAMOND was developed to give navies the ability to expand combat power, survivability and operational endurance.

“This is an innovative operational concept that changes the way naval forces project power and defend strategic assets in complex and threatening combat environments,” Bar-Lev said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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