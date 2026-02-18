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News   Israel News

Israel set to deploy Arrow 4, boosting interception capability

The move in the coming months could significantly upgrade the IDF’s ability to counter aerial threats.

Feb. 18, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Arrow Defense Against Iran
Israel’s Arrow defense system intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles during “Operation Rising Lion,” June 2025. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

Israel is expected to begin operational deployment of the Arrow 4 missile defense system in the coming months, a move that could significantly upgrade its ability to counter aerial threats, Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Defense Tech conference at Expo Tel Aviv, Levy said the new system would boost Israel’s interception success rates and provide advanced capabilities against emerging threats, particularly from Iran.

“Israel Aerospace Industries develops new capabilities every day, and we are working to bring them to operational readiness,” Levy said. “The entry of the Arrow 4 system into operational service will increase Israel’s interception success.”

The Arrow missile defense array is a central pillar of Israel’s multilayered air defense network, designed to counter ballistic missile threats. Arrow 4 is set to replace the older Arrow 2 interceptor for within-atmosphere interceptions and complement the more advanced Arrow 3 system, which operates outside the Earth’s atmosphere at very high altitudes.

“Israeli technology has proven itself to be among the best in the world. It is well adapted to the missions we face in the Middle East. We are not doing this because we want to, but because we have no other choice,” Levy said. “The Israeli public should know that the Defense Ministry, the military and the defense industries are working together to provide the best possible solutions for protecting Israel.”

Looking ahead, Levy said the defense sector is increasingly focused on integrating autonomous systems and artificial intelligence into its platforms.

He added that additional surprises could emerge in Israel’s next confrontation with its enemies, noting that new capabilities are continually being developed and advanced toward operational use.

Originally published in Israel Hayom.

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