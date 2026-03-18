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Marcia Friedman

Marcia Friedman

Marcia Friedman is an author, screenplay writer, journalist and artist.

Torah Scroll
Opinion
The antidote to antisemitism
The purpose of the Jewish people is to be a light unto the nations, and the Torah is our guiding document; unfortunately, too many Jews aren’t familiar with its teachings.
Sep. 15, 2025
Marcia Friedman
Hollywood Sign
Opinion
If only Hollywood were real ...
Nov. 19, 2024
Marcia Friedman