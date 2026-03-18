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Marcie Lenk

Catholic students in the four-year degree program of Jerusalem-based Salesian Pontifical University visit the yeshiva located on Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa. Credit: Courtesy Shalom Hartman Institute.
Israel News
Priests walked into an Israeli yeshiva, and no, you haven’t heard this one before
Dec. 14, 2016
Marcie Lenk
Click photo to download. Caption: A view of the Temple Mount. Credit: Godot13 via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Rebuild the Temple? Not in our time
Mar. 23, 2014
Marcie Lenk