Fire breaks out at shop in London’s Golders Green area
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” said the London Fire Brigade.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )
The London Fire Brigade on Wednesday morning responded to a blaze at a shop in the capital’s heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green, the force said.
“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we’re advising people in the area to keep their windows and doors shut at this time,” the London Fire Brigade stated.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” it added.
This is a developing story.
Fire at @Kosher_Kingdom Golders Green, London pic.twitter.com/763JWJNCRl— Jacobo Bentata (@JacoboBentata) May 27, 2026