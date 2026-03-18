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Melissa Langsam Braunstein

Melissa Langsam Braunstein is an independent writer in metro Washington, D.C.

School Classroom, Desk and Chairs
Antisemitism
Disappointment follows school officials’ House testimony on Jew-hatred
The New York City Department of Education “has not taken antisemitism seriously,” one student told JNS.
May. 14, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Elisha Wiesel
Israel News
Elisha Wiesel: Even amid war against Hamas, Jews must advocate for Uyghurs
Apr. 26, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Columbia University
Opinion
Next on the congressional docket: Columbia’s radical antisemitism
Apr. 16, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
University of California, Berkeley
Antisemitism
Professor ends ‘sleep-in’ protest of Jew-hatred after Berkeley agrees to requests
Ron Hassner told JNS there are plans for a national “sleep-in” in order to “banish antisemitism.”
Mar. 21, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Chuck Schumer
Israel News
Immediate backlash to Schumer saying Netanyahu ‘obstacle’ to peace
The Jewish New York senator even drew gentle criticism from a fellow Democrat.
Mar. 14, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Eric Holcomb, Indiana
Opinion
Gov. Holcomb needs to veto Indiana’s flawed antisemitism bill
Antisemites shouldn’t get to define what antisemitism is.
Mar. 13, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
The University of Maryland
Features
Jewish students at the University of Maryland ‘watching our backs a lot’
More than a dozen pro-Israel Terps told JNS that the campus is safer than many others, though the winds appear to be shifting.
Jan. 4, 2024
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Eli Lebowicz
Features
Jewish great awakening follows Oct. 7 terror attacks
“In a world that’s so much darker, with so much evil, we have to do more good to outweigh it,” said comedian Eli Lebowicz, who thinks 30 to 40 people are donning tefillin regularly upon his suggestion.
Nov. 29, 2023
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Berlin synagogue flowers
Israel News
Friends and neighbors help Jewish, Israeli communities (literally) stop and smell the roses
“Failing to stand proudly with Israel on the side of truth is a blot on the Christian community,” said Grace Bydalek, who delivered white roses to Manhattan synagogues.
Nov. 8, 2023
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News
US officials address DC gathering before 50 Jewish leaders fly to Israel
“Israel’s fight is the fight of the entire civilized world,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Oct. 18, 2023
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Israel Bonds, Dani Naveh
Israel News
American Jewish, Zionist communities raise funds for Israel in time of need
“Love is not what you say. Love is what you do,” said Pastor John Hagee of Christians United for Israel, whose organization has sent $1 million to Israel since the terrorist attacks on Oct. 7.
Oct. 16, 2023
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
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