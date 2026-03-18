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Menashe Amir

Damage of Ferdousi BRT (bus, rapid-transit) station during 2018 Iranian protests. Among the Iranian population's concerns is the faltering domestic economic situation. Credit: Wikimedia via Fars News Agency.
Opinion
The stone around Iran’s neck
In the streets of Tehran and other major cities throughout the country, protesters call to “leave Syria alone, deal with us!” and demand Iran end its fiscal support for Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian groups.
Jan. 31, 2019
Menashe Amir
Opinion
Iran: On the edge of the abyss
Aug. 6, 2018
Menashe Amir
U.S. President Donald Trump announcing America’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal on May 8, 2018. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Iran is worried, disappointed and afraid
Jun. 13, 2018
Menashe Amir