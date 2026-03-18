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Meredith Jacobs

Meredith Jacobs

Meredith Jacobs is CEO of Jewish Women International (JWI).

Women Alone, Mannequin
Opinion
Young Jewish women are feeling increasingly isolated
In a post-Oct. 7 world, who will stand with them?
Dec. 19, 2025
Meredith Jacobs