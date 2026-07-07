‘Destroy Israel’ banner displayed at Spanish festival

Thousands of demonstrators displayed a banner reading “Destroy Israel” during the annual San Fermín bull-running festival in Pamplona, Spain, drawing a sharp rebuke from Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Footage shared by Al Jazeera showed the banner, which also featured the initials “EHKS,” held aloft amid large crowds attending the high-profile cultural event. EHKS refers to Euskal Herriko Kontseilu Sozialista, a Basque socialist organization.

“Five hundred years after the Inquisition, calls for the destruction of the Jewish state in the streets of Spain. Shame on you,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.