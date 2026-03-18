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Michael Harel

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D.-Minn.) speaks at a workers' protest against Amazon. Credit: Fibonacci Blue via Flickr.
Opinion
‘I hope my party’s leadership takes a stand against Omar’
Ironically, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweet is exactly why we need AIPAC.
Mar. 14, 2019
Michael Harel