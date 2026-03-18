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Michael O’Shea

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hold a joint press conference at the Parliament building in Budapest on July 18, 2017. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Opinion
Hungary is a quiet Jewish success story
Unlike in the rest of Europe, Jews are safe and thriving in Hungary.
Mar. 21, 2023
Michael O’Shea