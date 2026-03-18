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Mordechai Lightstone

Cleveland Browns placekicker Greg Joseph scored his first game-winning field goal last week with two seconds left in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. He also made plans to put up a mezuzah at his new home with the help of Chabad Rabbi Yossi Freedman, which they did after the game. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Jewish Life
Rookie NFL kicker scores goal with new ‘mezuzah’
Greg Joseph has just arrived in Cleveland, and already things have gotten off on the right foot.
Oct. 14, 2018
Mordechai Lightstone