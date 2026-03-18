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Nancy Fuchs Kreimer

A full set of the Babylonian Talmud. Photo: Reuvenk via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Daf Yomi while sheltering in place
As we read the conversations of rabbis scrupulously considering the details of a sacrificial system no longer operative in their time, we wonder: Was their study a resilience practice for them, a way to manage in their own shaky reality?
Apr. 24, 2020
Nancy Fuchs Kreimer