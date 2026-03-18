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Rachel Lerman

Ethnic studies. Credit: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com.
Opinion
Liberated Ethnic Studies group aims to end-run Newsom law
A group favoring what it calls Liberated Ethnic Studies is trying to re-introduce anti-Semitic and other controversial content by selling an ethnic studies curriculum “under the radar,” as they themselves put it.
Jun. 22, 2022
Rachel Lerman