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Rhoda Smolow

U.S. Congress. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
Time for America to write the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism into law
Governments that have taken the distinct step to codify the working definition demonstrate a seriousness and determination in combating the evolving societal scourge.
Oct. 7, 2020
Rhoda Smolow