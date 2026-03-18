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Sara Goel

"Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, in May 2010 on the University of California, Irvine campus. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Opinion
Apartheid Week showers Canadian students with misinformation and Israel demonization
The lengths to which anti-Israel groups go to hide their anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews is alarming.
May. 27, 2021
Sara Goel
A Students for Justice in Palestine march. Credit: JCPA.
Opinion
An olive branch or an empty promise?
Dec. 23, 2020
Sara Goel