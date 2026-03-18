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Vivian Groisman

Vivian Groisman

Vivian Groisman is coordinator of the Jewish Museum of Oporto, Portugal.

Portuguese Socialist Party Headquarters in Lisbon
Opinion
The Jews, the USSR and the Portuguese Socialist Party 2020-23
Government is materialistically based and too involved with the interests of the Arab countries; the Jewish world is viewed as a threat to official ideology.
Jan. 5, 2024
Vivian Groisman