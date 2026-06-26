House panel seeks Pentagon report on Gaza ceasefire, US weapons use

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee is directing the Pentagon to provide a report on the Trump administration’s support for its 20-point Gaza peace plan and whether U.S.-supplied weapons, equipment or resources are being used in violation of the ceasefire.

The language, added by U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), was included in the committee report accompanying the fiscal 2027 Defense Appropriations Bill, which sets 12-month funding for the U.S. Department of Defense beginning on Oct. 1. The provision calls for the Pentagon to submit the report within 30 days.

“Gaza is in a humanitarian crisis—we cannot turn away,” stated DeLauro, the committee’s ranking member. “We must understand what is happening on the ground, and how our Department of Defense is involved.”

The committee approved the defense spending measure on Wednesday. It must still pass the full House and be reconciled with the Senate version before being sent to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature.

The House version would allocate $1.1 trillion for defense spending, an increase of about $234 billion over current levels. It does not include an additional $87.6 billion in military spending that Trump asked Congress to approve earlier in the week.

The U.S.-led Gaza peace plan is intended to end the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the terrorist group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

DeLauro said humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire, citing shortages of shelter and health care access, as well as widespread hunger. She also criticized the implementation of the ceasefire framework, saying Hamas retains control over significant portions of Gaza while a proposed Palestinian governing committee has not established authority on the ground.

“It has been over six months since the so-called ceasefire began in Gaza, and Israeli attacks have killed over a thousand Palestinians, as near-daily strikes, shelling and gunfire continue,” DeLauro stated.

“Meanwhile, President Trump’s 20-point plan and the Board of Peace that is supposed to administer it are stalled,” she said, adding that the current situation “is not a situation that can create lasting peace.”