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Yana Grinshpun

Michael Aloni, Swell Ariel Or and Israel Ogalbo in “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.” Credit: Netflix.
Opinion
‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ and the wolf of Odessa
A popular Netflix series completely distorts the history of the Irgun and its inspiration Vladimir Ze’ev Jabotinsky.
Nov. 6, 2022
Yana Grinshpun