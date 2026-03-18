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Yoav Gallant

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant visits kids on the first day of the school year in Mevo Horon on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
It’s time to empower our educators
Teachers and principals deserve appreciation, and must have the tools and flexibility they need to ensure their students’ success.
Sep. 1, 2020
Yoav Gallant
Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Nov. 12, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
The war in Gaza is not over
Dec. 27, 2018
Yoav Gallant