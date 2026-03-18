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Yona Schiffmiller. Credit: Courtesy.

Yona Schiffmiller

Yona Schiffmiller is director of research at NGO Monitor.

Jenin
Opinion
Support for terrorism is not human-rights advocacy
Those who justify violence cannot be allowed to masquerade as human rights defenders.
Jul. 4, 2023
Yona Schiffmiller
Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, take part in a military parade in Gaza City on Jan. 5, 2022. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
The aid industry’s blindness to terror
Jun. 26, 2022
Yona Schiffmiller
Participants in "Meet the Youth," an initiative by the Palestinian NGO Pal-Think. Credit: Pal-Think.
Opinion
Improved vetting is key to US re-engagement with Palestinian NGOs
Apr. 14, 2021
Yona Schiffmiller
One of the anti-Israel mock eviction notices posted on campus dorm room doors by the Palestine Legal NGO. Credit: Palestine Legal.
Israel News
The Rockefeller BDS empire, the New Israel Fund, and campus anti-Semitism
Nov. 25, 2016
Yona Schiffmiller
Footage of controversial pro-Palestinian activist Ezra Nawi, of the Israeli NGO Ta'ayush, that was aired on Israel's Channel 2. Credit: YouTube.
Israel News
Corrupted by power: the betrayal of human rights by human rights NGOs
Jan. 15, 2016
Yona Schiffmiller
Click photo to download. Caption: Richard Horton, editor of the British medical journal The Lancet. Credit: YouTube.
Israel News
Naming and shaming: how medicine is used to promote demonization of Israel
May. 5, 2015
Yona Schiffmiller