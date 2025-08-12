Ben-Gvir calls to demolish Haifa-area grave of Izzedine al-Qassam

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Tuesday for the immediate demolition of the Haifa-area grave of Izzedine al-Qassam, a Syrian who carried out attacks against Jews in Mandatory Palestine during the 1930s.

The Gaza-based Hamas terrorist group later named its armed wing, as well as its rockets, after him.

"תוציא צו הריסה מחר בבוקר" – השר בן גביר פנה לראש העיר נשר, שם נמצא הקבר של עז א-דין אל-קאסם: "מניח שהמשטרה תאכוף, תאבטח ותפעל. צריכים לתרום למען מסר מאוד ברור – ארכי-מחבלים, גם במותם, לא יעבירו מסרים כאן"@itamarbengvir @IL_police @roeylevi80 pic.twitter.com/mbirmKup6q — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) August 12, 2025

Al-Qassam was buried in the Muslim cemetery in the former Arab village of Balad al-Sheikh in 1935, which is currently within the jurisdiction of the city of Nesher.

“Issue a demolition order tomorrow morning,” Ben-Gvir told Nesher Mayor Roy Levi during a meeting of the Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee.

“I assume the police will enforce, secure, and act. We must send a very clear message: arch-terrorists, even in death, will not serve as symbols here,” said the minister.

Newly appointed committee chairman Yitzhak Kroizer of Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party scheduled the hearing on the grave’s removal as the first discussion of his new term, according to Walla! News.

“We must remove the disgrace and moral stain that the father of terrorism, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, is buried on state land. Therefore, I will hold the first hearing in the Interior Committee on the removal of the grave of the arch-terrorist,” Walla! quoted Kroizer as saying in its Aug. 5 report, a day after his appointment.

“Our demand is to move his grave or use it as a bargaining chip in negotiations to return the kidnapped. Alternatively, he will be buried in a cemetery for terrorists,” Kroizer continued, referring to the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Walla! report, the High Court rejected a 1995 petition on behalf of victims of terrorism requesting that the inscription on the gravestone be removed or altered, on the grounds that it constituted encouragement of terrorism. The grave has been vandalized multiple times over the years, and has been used by Israeli Arabs for nationalist purposes, including the laying of wreaths by Knesset members from the Joint List during ceremonies to mark Nakba Day in 2016.