Can Israeli democracy be saved?

Can Israel remain a true democracy without a constitution, or is it already ruled by unelected judges?

In this episode of “Straight Up,” Danny Seaman, former senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office, is joined by two special guests: Yisca Bina, director of the Movement for Governability and Democracy; and Ziv Maor, news director of Galei Israel Radio and a Channel 14 panelist.

Together, they deliver an important update on Israel’s legal crisis, the overreach of its Supreme Court and the real battle for Israel’s national identity.

This episode breaks down:

How former Chief Justice Aharon Barak quietly redefined judicial power in 1995



Why Israel’s lack of a constitution makes judicial reform essential



The political nature of Israel’s legal system and how it undermines elected leadership



The unprecedented power of Israel’s Supreme Court to override government decisions, including wartime policy



Why the Shin Bet chief’s refusal to step down poses a threat to democratic governance



How international law is selectively applied by Israel’s courts—and the resulting consequences

This episode also draws parallels to American legal culture, including comparisons to J. Edgar Hoover and U.S. constitutional mechanisms, highlighting the dangers of unchecked judicial supremacy.

