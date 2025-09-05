Canadian gov report says Hezbollah, Hamas selling drugs, stolen cars in the country

( Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS )

A recent Canadian government report details ways that Hamas and Hezbollah are involved in a wide range of criminal activities in the country which they use to fund their terror operations.

Ottawa’s 2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada, which the federal government’s finance department published, states that “several terrorist entities listed under the criminal code in Canada,” including Hamas and Hezbollah, “have been observed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to receive financial support originating from Canada.”

Largely destroyed by Israeli retaliatory strikes last year, Lebanese-based Hezbollah was the second most frequently cited international terror group to benefit from outgoing Canadian funds, per the report.“

Hezbollah remains a highly active global player in the cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and captagon trades, with trafficking networks spanning Latin America, Canada and the United States,” the report says.

Hezbollah also uses the Port of Montreal to ship stolen luxury vehicles and legally purchased, used cars for resale and send the proceeds to Lebanon, according to the report.

The terror group has documented support in Canadian extremist circles, including through the U.S.- and Canadian-designated terror group Samidoun. Hezbollah’s flag and logo are seen often at anti-Israel demonstrations.

The government report said that Hamas and Hezbollah are known to use Islamic money brokers, called hawalas, to transfer funds abroad.

“Hezbollah, in particular, is known to use Lebanon’s banking sector to maintain their account holdings,” the report states.

The Toronto Sun reported that government funds intended for aid in Gaza instead benefit terror groups. The report cited the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, which the U.S. government sanctioned on Thursday for aiding the International Criminal Court investigations of Israelis.