China, Egypt hold first joint drill near Israeli border

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

China and Egypt launched a wide-scale joint military exercise this week near the Israeli border, in what Chinese media described as a “historic” first of its kind.

The drill, dubbed “Eagles of Civilization 2025,” began Sunday at Wadi Abu Rish Air Base, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the Gulf of Suez, and is expected to continue through mid-May.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the drill features Chinese J-10C fighter jets, refueling aircraft and KJ-500 airborne early warning planes, as well as Russian-made MiG-29s operated by Egypt. The exercise marks the first overseas deployment of China’s KJ-500, a platform similar to Russia’s A-50.

Western analysts view the move as part of Beijing’s broader strategy to expand its military presence in the Middle East and Africa, amid signs of a reduced American footprint in the region.

Former U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Joseph Votel told The War Zone: “This is a reminder that our partners have options. China is positioning itself as a viable military supplier and strategic partner.”

Egypt, which receives $1.5 billion in annual U.S. military aid, has resisted American proposals to absorb displaced Palestinians from Gaza and has instead proposed its own rehabilitation plan for the coastal enclave.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said the drill was designed to deepen military cooperation and trust. Egyptian officials added it would align combat doctrines through theoretical and practical training.

Israeli defense officials have expressed growing concern over Egypt’s increased militarization of the Sinai Peninsula, particularly in proximity to the Israeli border. The joint exercise with China adds a new layer of complexity, as Jerusalem monitors how foreign powers are being drawn closer to Israel’s southern frontier. Israeli security analysts worry that these moves—while framed as counterterrorism or anti-smuggling operations—could shift regional power dynamics and reduce Israel’s strategic flexibility.

The “Eagles of Civilization” exercise follows a recent joint naval drill involving China, Russia, and Iran near the Persian Gulf.