Netanyahu criticizes ICC after prosecutor suspended

Israel’s prime minister on Wednesday sharply criticized the International Criminal Court following the suspension of its chief prosecutor over sexual misconduct allegations.

Benjamin Netanyahu, writing on social media, accused the ICC of being “corrupt to the core” and asserted that war crimes allegations against Israel were fabricated to deflect attention from the accusations against prosecutor Karim Khan.

Want to divert attention from sex crime accusations? Just make up war crime accusations against Israel! Classic. The ICC is corrupt to the core. pic.twitter.com/gwO0Ule3hY — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 10, 2026

“Want to divert attention from sex crime accusations? Just make up war crime accusations against Israel! Classic. The ICC is corrupt to the core,” the premier wrote on X.

Khan, who obtained arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian terrorist organization led the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings after a U.N.-linked investigation found evidence of alleged misconduct involving a former aide. Khan denies the allegations.