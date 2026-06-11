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Netanyahu criticizes ICC after prosecutor suspended

The Israeli PM said war crimes claims meant to deflect from misconduct allegations as ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan faces suspension pending review.

JNS Staff
Karim Khan
Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, briefs the Security Council meeting on the secretary-general reports on Sudan on July 13, 2023. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/U.N. Photo.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s prime minister on Wednesday sharply criticized the International Criminal Court following the suspension of its chief prosecutor over sexual misconduct allegations.

Benjamin Netanyahu, writing on social media, accused the ICC of being “corrupt to the core” and asserted that war crimes allegations against Israel were fabricated to deflect attention from the accusations against prosecutor Karim Khan.

“Want to divert attention from sex crime accusations? Just make up war crime accusations against Israel! Classic. The ICC is corrupt to the core,” the premier wrote on X.

Khan, who obtained arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian terrorist organization led the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings after a U.N.-linked investigation found evidence of alleged misconduct involving a former aide. Khan denies the allegations.

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