More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Conspiracy theories and political insanity

At a time when both warring political tribes feel entitled to say anything about their opponents, can we at least keep false Holocaust analogies out of public discourse?

Nov. 20, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Conspiracy theories and political insanity

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Kristallnacht
Damage to a shop in Magdeburg, Germany, as a result of Kristallnacht (“Night of the Broken Glass”), Nov. 9-10, 1938. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

There was a time when conspiracy theories were confined to the fever swamps of American society. Cottage industries of book publishers grew up to provide simple explanations to questions like whether humanity is alone in the universe or how could it be that a lone madman killed President John F. Kennedy. But as much as those who believed in UFOs or bizarre theories about the JFK assassination made a lot of noise, for the most part, conspiracy-mongers remained outside of mainstream public discourse.

That is no longer the case.

Americans spent much of the last four years being told by supposedly reputable sources that the president of the United States was either a Russian agent or that the 2016 election was stolen by Russia. Now Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is trying to persuade the nation that a different conspiracy—no less vast in its scope—has stolen the 2020 election from President Donald Trump. Democrats lapped up the simple explanation for an otherwise inexplicable outcome: Trump beating Hillary Clinton. Many Republicans are now doing the same for equally unsubstantiated charges that claim that a software company linked to foreign Communists handed the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats assert that the accusations about Russia collusion were true even though a special prosecutor spent more than two years investigating them and came up with nothing against the president. Republicans will likely cling to the wild accusations being promoted by Giuliani and Trump attorney Sydney Powell with the same tenacity and for the same reason: It makes the world more understandable and provides them with ready-made excuses for uncomfortable facts they’d rather not think about.

Each side is equally convinced that their opponents are liars and threats to democracy. They dismiss any criticisms of their own allegations as proof of insincerity or corruption on the part of those pointing out that their cases are not only unproven, but a dangerous escalation of political warfare that threatens to tear the country apart. Those who point out what both parties are doing are accused of “whataboutism” because partisans are only interested in running down their opponents rather than in objective analysis, let alone restoring political peace.

All of which is to say that those who hoped the end of the election campaign would restore normalcy or at least some sanity to America’s political culture were wildly over-optimistic.

But it appears that some in the American Jewish community, which has as much, if not more, at stake in seeking to deter extremism as any other sector of the population are making things worse by invoking the symbolism of the Holocaust to bolster their political positions. That is at one and the same time both disgraceful and inciting exactly the kind of reaction that makes it more, rather than less, likely that their opponents will believe conspiracy theories that are damaging to democracy and civil peace.

Along with so much else that has gone haywire lately in American society, the guardrails seemed to come off when it came to Holocaust analogies. The anger that Trump generated among his critics caused them not merely to denounce him for what did or said, but to claim that he was the second coming of Adolf Hitler or setting the stage for a Fourth Reich. This was absurd on many levels, not least because of his unprecedented support for the State of Israel and his Jewish family members. Yet for too many people on the left—and, as we’ve seen during anti-lockdown protests this year, also on the right—the “anyone I don’t like is Hitler” rule seems to prevail.

At this point, when public debate has already become so toxic and partisans seem incapable of acknowledging that their foes have good intentions or are deserving of respect or a fair hearing, is it still possible to enforce rules that would make the use of Nazi analogies beyond the pale? When so many on both sides of the spectrum regard each other with such distrust and venom, are we at the stage when reasonable people must concede that this kind of discourse must be accepted as a normal, albeit distressing aspect of contemporary politics?

Perhaps it was to be expected that someone like CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour would have the nerve to use the anniversary of Kristallnacht to claim that the efforts of Trump and his representatives to challenge the results showing that Biden won the election is in some sense a rerun of that pogrom against German Jews. Amanpour, like many others at her network, is an anti-Trump partisan as well as a bitter critic of his pro-Israel policies. She later walked that appalling assertion back by with an apology, acknowledging that she should not have “juxtaposed” the Nazi atrocity with Trump’s complaints about voter fraud.

Even more discouraging was the fact that the clergy at one of the largest synagogues in New England—Temple Emanuel of Newton, Mass.—issued a similar statement likening Trump’s allegations to Kristallnacht. Nor were they alone in this. After all, the Jewish Democratic Council of America ran ads during the campaign making the same sort of inaccurate and inappropriate analogy, and most of the organized Jewish world gave them a pass for it.

Rather than just shrug our shoulders at the way even Jewish institutions are treating the Holocaust as a political talking point, it’s time for reasonable persons to say that whatever else is going on in our increasingly mad political debates, we must state that this sort of conduct is simply unacceptable.

Do we really need to point out that citing the Holocaust in this manner cheapens the memory of the Six Million, and gives deniers and anti-Semites license to disparage its importance and scope? Must we teach even Jewish clergy that the Shoah was a singular event in history, and that it cannot be treated so blithely without undermining Jewish history and the security of Jews today?

It’s vital to understand that those who speak this way are making an already terrible situation worse. Are those who oppose Trump truly interested in persuading the 74 million Americans who voted for him to step back from claims of a stolen election? If so, then surely they must realize that when they call the president and his followers Nazis, they only make it more likely that they will believe the worst of Democrats. After all, if liberals really all thought the GOP is the moral equivalent of the Nazis, then why wouldn’t Republicans believe they’d cheat to defeat them?

Extremism thrives in any conspiratorial mindset. That is as true about the far-left as it is about the far-right. And Jews have good reason to worry about anything that provides fertile ground for radicals to spread their poison will bring more anti-Semitism in its wake.

Those who care about pulling American society back from the abyss towards which these dueling sets of conspiracy theories have pushed it must be consistent in opposing this sort of discourse, as well as in condemning the use of Holocaust analogies.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Holocaust
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin